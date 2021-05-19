May 18, 1953 – May 13, 2021

Graveside service for Ms. Cathy Ann Moody, 67, of Spanish Fort was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Old Texas. Ms. Moody passed away Thursday, May 13, in Mobile.

She is survived by Betty Moody of Greenville, Sandra Moody of Spanish Fort, James Moody of Georgiana, Carolyn Moody Robinson (Les) of Loxley, Rebecca “Becky” Moody of Spanish Fort, and Jason Moody (Robin) of Georgiana,; three nieces; six nephews; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Oll “Buddy” Moody, Jr. and Mary Bolling Moody of Georgiana; brothers: Donald Moody of Andalusia and Danny Moody of Prichard.

Pallbearers were family and friends.

Cathy was a former employee of Infirmary Health in Mobile. She resided with her two sisters in Spanish Fort. She was a loving sister and aunt and will be missed.