Ages 9-10 were in action at the Greenville Softball Complex Thursday night. In Dixie Minors baseball, the Diamondback’s third baseman, Wyatt Watkins, tries to slide under the tag from Rockie’s catcher, Jesse McNeal. Over on the Angels League softball field, the Rampage’s, Anne Knox McLendon, flies down the first base line on a single in her game versus the Firecrackers. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)