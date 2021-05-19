Peagler named Police Chief of Georgiana

It is official now, as of last Tuesday morning, May 11 at 9 a.m., Jeremy Peagler was named the City of Georgiana’s new Police Chief. Peagler, an eight year veteran of Georgiana’s Police Department, was serving as interim Police Chief while the City of Georgiana searched and performed their due diligence on potential candidates for the official hire. Peagler said, “I’m happy I can continue to serve the good people of Georgiana in this capacity and I want to remind everyone of the telephone numbers for police services. Emergency 334-376-2222, Non-Emergency within the city limits 334-376-2801. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)