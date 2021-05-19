Sarblah signs to play hoops for Air Force Academy

Greenville High School (GHS) basketball star Dawson Sarblah recently signed a letter of intent May 12 to play Division 1 National Collegiate Athletic Association basketball with the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. He is also being offered a full scholarship. Sarblah helped his team to accomplish being back to back 5A Area 3 & 4 Regular Season & Tournament Champions, back to back 20 win seasons, consecutive seasons finishing in the Top 10 in 5A of ASWA Basketball Rankings, scoring 44 Points in a quarter (school record and three shy of state record). Sarblah’s high school stats include scoring 1,251 points, 958 rebounds (31 in a single game, a new school record), 134 blocks, and 137 steals. Pictured, front row from left, are Geraldine Crittenden, Dawson Sarblah, Carolyn Sarblah; second row from left are Derrick Gordon, Christopher Beamon, and Milton Crittenden. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)