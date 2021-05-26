21st Annual South Alabama Karate Open is June 12

With the COVIDd pandemic on the decline finally, the 21st Annual South Alabama Karate Open is back.

The annual event in previous years has boasted competitors from all over the southeast and is considered to be one of the premier events for martial artist in the U.S.

Isshinryu Karate of Andalusia and their hall of fame instructor, 7th Dan Sensei Mark Rudd, have hosted the tournament since its inception.

Rudd said this,” This year’s tournament is expected to be one of the best in its history and we’ll be among the first to hold a competition in this area and we’ve had such a great response from schools in a six county area.”

There will be over 80 divisions of competition in the areas of Kata, weapons, and Kumite.

Straughn High School in Andalusia will host the competition, which begins at 10 a.m.

Spectator tickets for ages six and up are $5. Those under five are free.

The pre-registration fee is $55. The late entry fee is $60. Contact [email protected] or call 334-488-3104 for more information.