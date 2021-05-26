Fort Dale Athletic Club Golf Tournament

The FDAC held its annual golf tournament at Cambrian Ridge Saturday, May 22. A total of 18 teams competed in the four-man scramble format. A cheerful mix of community members, students, alumni, coaches, and other golf enthusiasts had perfect weather for a morning at the beautiful RTJ course. Prizes were awarded during a buffet lunch. The first place team of (L-R) Ty Newton, Chase Whiddon, Wagner Ashmore, and JD Bishop tallied a score of 50.2. FDAC president Greg Kendrick was pleased with the level of participation and sponsorship and invited everyone to return next year. The golf tournament is one of two big fundraisers put on by the support club each year. The other is the 30 for 30 Gun Raffle held in November with tickets on sale mid to late August. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)