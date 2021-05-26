GPRD Debs and Bells softball is underway

Madison Freeman (left) and Claire Campbell, who play for the Bat Attitudes, are pictured after meeting at the mound to discuss the upcoming batter in their game against the Hit Squad on Wednesday, May 19 at the Greenville Sportsplex. The Bat Attitudes eventually lost the game 7-3 in six innings. To have enough teams the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department combined the Debs (13-15 year-old) and Bells (16-18 year-old) girls into one league. They are four teams, the Bat Attitudes, Hit Squad, Diamond Divas and Bomb Squad. They will play doubleheaders every Wednesday night through June 9. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)