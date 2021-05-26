REBECCA CROSS PERRY

Sept. 3, 1959 – May 18, 2021

Perry, Rebecca Cross age, 61, a resident of Fort Deposit, died Tuesday, May 18, at her residence.

Funeral services for Rebecca were held Friday, May 21, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Bruce Coker and Reverend Dennis Carlson officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to service time. Interment followed at Myrtle Wood Cemetery in Fort Deposit with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her father, Cecil B. Cross, Jr.; grandparents, Blanche and Fred R. Brown, and Fannie and Cecil B. Cross.

She is survived by her sons, Randall Tyler Perry of Montgomery, Devin Nicholas Perry of Denver, Colo.; mother, Freida B. Cross of Fort Deposit; brother, Cecil B. Cross, III (Trey) and his wife Kimberly of Montgomery, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials in Rebecca’s honor can be made to Fort Deposit Methodist Church Building Fund in Rebecca’s honor.

Active pallbearers were Hunter Cross, Hunter Meeks, Steve Beasley, Randy Adams, Harris Long, and Jeremy Marvin.

