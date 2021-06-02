Nov. 8, 1960 – MAY 25, 2021

Funeral service for Mrs. Geraldine Kay Williams, 60, was held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, at Johnson Funeral Home with Brother Roland Hazel officiating. Burial follow at Centernary Cemetery in Crenshaw County. The family received friends an hour prior to the service. Mrs. Williams passed away Tuesday, May 25.

She is survived by her sons, Jonathan Avery and Jerry Avery; sisters, Ann Davis and Linda Davis; and several nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her partner of over 20 years, Jack Faulk; her parents, O’Neal and Elizabeth Davis; and brothers, Charles, Jerry, and Jimmy Davis.

Pallbearers were family and friends.

Geraldine loved to watch TV, especially westerns and gameshows. She liked to spend time with her family. She was a loving mother and sister and will be missed.