MICKAEL RODGERS

July 6, 1975 – May 23, 2021

Graveside service for Mickeal “Tick” Ray Rodgers, 45, of McKenzie were held at 10 a.m. on May 26, at Bushfield cemetery with Brother Roy Smith and Brother Tyree Bowen officiating.

Mr. Rodgers passed away Sunday in Greenville.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Rodgers; sisters, Amanda Rodgers Jones and Stephanie McCurley; brother, Steven Moore; nieces and nephews, Laden Rodgers, Laklyn Rodgers, Lyvia Rodgers, Zara Rodgers, Alexandria Rodgers; great-nephew, William Adams; step sisters, Pam Williams and Kim Williams; and step mother, Angela Williams.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Ray “Pete” Rodgers; and sister, LeAnn Rodgers.

Mr. Rodgers was an avid Alabama fan. He was a member of Garden Baptist Church. He was a mason for most of his life. He worked at ATT in Greenville since 2004. He was a loving brother and uncle and will be missed. ROLL TIDE.

Pallbearers were Billy Wayne Lee, Ray Stringer, Jason Whittle, Sammy Wyrosdick, Alex McLeod, Richard Ealum, Greg Griffin, and Andy Coleman. Honorary Pallbearers were Denver J Cartwright, Eric Johnson, Blacky Blackmon, David Barnes, and Colin Macguire.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mickeal’s memorial fund at the funeral home.