Dec. 28, 1940 – May 24, 2021

Shirley June Earnest, 80, of Greenville, died at her home on Monday, May 24, surrounded by love. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 26, at Antioch West Baptist Church at 3 p.m. with Reverend Nathan Skipper officiating. Burial followed at Antioch West Baptist Church Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. The family accepted friends one our prior to service time.

Full obituary to be posted at a later time.