20 awards announced for The Standard

The Alabama Press Association recently announced winners for the annual media contest for the year 2020.

The Greenville Standard has earned 20 awards so far between the editorial and advertising categories. All awards have not been announced yet.

According to Bruce Branum, the publisher, The Greenville Standard competes in Division D, which is a Non-daily newspaper (publishing less than 3 days/week) with a total paid circulation of 3,000 and below.

54 publications in Divisions A-E submitted 1,852 entries in the annual contest. The South Carolina Press Association membership judged the entries.

First place awards in many (to be announced) categories and divisions will be presented in conjunction with the 2021 APA Summer Convention banquet awards program June 26.

Branum said, “Many thanks are owed to the diligent and professional staff, free-lance columnists, subscribers and readers, advertisers, along with contributor submissions for their support of the only locally owned paper in Butler County. Without you, these awards would not have been possible.”

In the editorial contest, The Standard won three first place, six second place and four third place awards. In the advertising contest, The Standard won two first place, three second place, and two third place awards.

To follow is a list of the awards announced so far:

Editorial Contest

Cat. 02 Best Lifestyle/Family Pages, 2nd Place: The Greenville Standard

Cat. 04 Best Local Economic Coverage, 3rd Place: The Greenville Standard

Cat. 08 Best Layout and Design, 3rd Place: The Greenville Standard

Cat. 11 Best Business Story or Column, 1st Place: The Greenville Standard for “Alabama Grill hosts tasting of Clyde May’s whiskeys” by Bruce Branum

Cat. 14 Best Editorial, 1st Place: The Greenville Standard for “My ‘burb’ has PTSD” by Jeanne K. Callen

Cat. 19 Best Sports Single Event Story, 2nd Place: The Greenville Standard for “Brantley championship hopes drenched” by Bruce Branum

Cat. 20 Best Sports Feature Story, 3rd Place: The Greenville Standard for “It’s all about the kids” by Ray Van Cor

Cat. 21 Best Local Sports Column, 2nd Place: The Greenville Standard for “This day in sports history” by Colin MacGuire

Cat. 23 Best News Photo, 2nd Place: The Greenville Standard for “Fire claims house on Kolb City Road” by Bruce Branum

Cat. 25 Best Sports Photo, 1st Place: The Greenville Standard for “McKenzie second round bound” by Shea Odom

Cat. 28 Best Headline, 2nd Place: The Greenville Standard for “When it’s too Gouda to be true” by Ray Van Cor

Cat. 32 Online Breaking News Coverage, 2nd Place: The Greenville Standard for “Fire claims house on Kolb City Road” by Bruce Branum

Best Production and Printing, 3rd Place: The Greenville Standard

Advertising Contest

Cat. 02 Best Classified Page or Section, 2nd Place: The Greenville Standard

Cat. 03 Best Single Ad 1/2 page and under, black and white, 3rd Place: The Greenville Standard for “Butler County Land and Title” by Bruce Branum

Cat. 09 Best In-Paper Promotion of Newspaper, 1st Place: The Greenville Standard for “Have a sit with us” by Bruce Branum

Cat. 11 Best Original/Creative Idea, 2nd Place: The Greenville Standard for “Don’t have a mask” by Bruce Branum

Cat. 12 Best Classified Display Ad, 3rd Place: The Greenville Standard for “Spark more interest in your used car”

Cat. 15 Best Use of Humor, 2nd Place: The Greenville Standard for “Don’t have a mask” by Bruce Branum

Cat. 16 Best Presentation of Online Advertising, 1st Place: The Greenville Standard for thegreenvillestandard.com