‘Big C’ Golf Tourney June 18

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

A week from Friday, the fourth annual Colin “Big C” MacGuire Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held.

Each year for the tournament, former University of Alabama football players have played in the tournament or been a part of it since its inception.

I will mention who they are over the years. In parentheses will be the years they played at Alabama.

Duffy Boles (RB 1973-75), Jim Bunch (1976-79), Jake Coker (2014-15), Bob Dasher (1978-81), Will Davis (2009-13), William Davis (1975-78), Louis Green (1974-77), Andy Gothard (1973-76), Jim Bob Harris (1978-81), Scott Homan (1978-81), Shon Lee (1982-86), Major Ogilivie (1977-80), Keith Pugh (1975-79), Bill Searcey (1976-1980), Searcey (1976-80), Roger Shultz (1986-90), Vince Booth (1975-79), Roger Roberts (1975-77), and Russ Wood (1979-82), hopefully, hopefully I did not leave any players out.

Twelve of these players were a member of at least one national championship team. Most of these players will be back this year except one.

Bill Searcey, who was a big supporter and promoter, sadly will not. Bill passed away from cancer on March 5. We will honor Bill at the reception. RIP Bill.

To register for the tournament go to http://www.planmygolfevent.com/35948-BigC2021.

For more information email Van Huggins at [email protected] or call 334-301-0244; email Cody Wesley at [email protected] or call 334-303-9374; or email Mack Russell at [email protected] or call 334-399-2558. You can also visit Butler County Bama Club on Facebook.