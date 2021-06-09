June 29, 1951 – May 31, 2021

Mrs. Dora Munro Clay, 69, a resident of Greenville, died at her home on Sunday, May 31. The funeral was held Thursday, June 3, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Reverend John Mark Stringer officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation was from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Dunklin Funeral Home.

Mrs. Clay is survived by her husband, Alan Clay; children, Kenneth Munro (Heather), James Munro (Jana) and Maggie Williams (Thomas); step-daughter, Amanda Clay; grandchildren, Morgan Munro, Carl Howard, Alex Wallace, Emily Munro, Parker Williams and Bennett Williams; brother, Robert Lowery and special friends, Pat Washinger and Barbara Coker.

Mrs. Clay was born in Georgiana, on June 29, 1951. After completing high school, she went and obtained her LPN where she was a nurse for forty-nine years.

Flowers will be accepted or you can make donations to the Montgomery Cancer Center, 4145 Carmichael Rd., Montgomery, AL 36106.