Hank music fest is back

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Despite the heat, humidity, occasional rain down pour, and the feared remains of the COVID pandemic; the 42nd Hank Williams Music Festival appeared to be a success judging from the crowds.

Fans from Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, Kentucky and Missouri made the long trip for the event. The official tally for festival goers won’t be known to later this week.

Though some preparations for the event started last year, officials were worried that this year’s event would be cancelled due to COVID again and to get ready for an event of this magnitude was nothing short of incredible.

In the limited time that was available and to the naked eye, it appeared seamless and went off without a hitch, including security, entertainment, concessions, and vendors.

Patrons and festival fans started arriving as early as a week prior and by late last Thursday evening it appeared as both the town’s and the Fan Club’s RV parks were filled to capacity.

The festivities began Thursday morning at the Hank Williams Fan Club across from the Memorial park with live music and continued inside the park Friday afternoon to Saturday evening. One thing is for certain the 42nd Hank Williams Festival helped chase away the COVID blues and it felt great to be back to some normalcy.

Friday’s musical performances included Ben Norris, Mary McDonald, Colon Leatherwood and T.G. Sheppard.

Saturday’s musical performances included New Vision, Daniel Mock and Whistlin’ Dixie Band, Robbin McCombs with Backwood Shine, Mary McDonald, Colon Leatherwood, Georgiana’s own Flashback Band and Starla Jones, Mark Wills, and Shane Harrell.

Food and collectible souvenir vendors were hand with tasty treats and assorted unique items.

Q94’s Dave and Kyle were on hand to emcee the event as usual.