Feb. 14, 1952 – May 31, 2021

Funeral service for Mrs. Judy Black, 69, of Georgiana, was held at 10 a.m. on Thursday June 3, at Johnson Funeral Home with Brother Mike Holcomb and Brother Randy Harvill officiating.

Burial followed at Loves Way Methodist Church. The family held a Celebration of Life at the church following the burial. The family will received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday night at the funeral home. Mrs. Black passed away on Monday May 31, at her home in Georgiana.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronnie Black; children, Leah Coker (Trey) and Matt Black; grandchildren, Sara Alison Coker and Karley Coker; brothers, Wayne Ward and Bobby Ward; and several nieces and nephews and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Jim Ward and Ola Lee Lowery Ward; and brother, Paul Ward.

Pallbearers were Trent Skipper, Justin Lowery, Justin Smith, Kenneth Blackburn, Alvin Dantzler, and Isaac Ward.

Mrs. Black was known for her involvement in the Hank Williams Festival for over 15 years. She loved to do anything outdoors including gardening and riding in her Ranger. She loved spending time with her granddaughters and enjoyed the holidays and decorating for Christmas. She was a member of Loves Way Methodist Church.