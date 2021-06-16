Acreman and Pickens compete in Junior Allstar games

Two Fort Dale Academy juniors, Cahley Acreman and Noah Pickens, were chosen by the AISA Coaches Association to participate in the Junior Allstar games in Montgomery. The softball game was held on the stadium field at Lagoon Park on June 8. Acreman, shown tagging out a runner at 2nd, played shortstop and center field, stole three bases and scored. The baseball game was played at Paterson Field on June 7. Pickens is pictured preparing to throw down to second, caught and played first base. Highlights of his game included fielding a high pop-up foul behind the plate and recording an RBI.