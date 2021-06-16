Jennie V. Waller, 95 years young, residing at Crowne Healthcare, passed away on June 4, 2021, to her eternal resting home to be with her Heavenly Father. Visitation was held on Friday, June 11, from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home beginning at 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. with a graveside service following at Shiloh cemetery with Brother Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Waller; her parents, Curtis and Adele Luckie; and her siblings.

She is survived by her sons, Melvin Waller and Wayne (Patty) Waller; grand children, Jennifer Hurley and Robert Waller; daughters, Gloria (Bobby) Hickman, and Virginia Cawley (Wayne); granddaughters Katelyn, Vickie Davis (Kasey) Davis; and great granddaughter, Meghan Hurley.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Patel, Kanu and his wonderful staff for taking care our Mother for many years and to all Crowne Healthcare employees, especially Crystal McInvale, Jessica Leasher, and Kathryn Bray and the many social workers in taking care of our Mother.

Online condolences can be made at www.dunklinfh.com