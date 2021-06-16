Mrs. Margie Dale Simmons, 67, a resident of Greenville, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama. The funeral service was held Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m. at First Assembly of God with Brother Jason Simmons, Brother Keith Simmons and Brother Ken Draughon officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation was from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.

The journey of Margie Dale Bozeman Simmons began on June 30, 1953, in Fairhope. She was strong in her faith and loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Her joy was found in her family, her home and her church family. Her friends and family will miss the love that she brought wherever she went. She made everyone feel special. She was an incredible wife, mother, and grandmother “Mama D.”

She is survived by her husband, Rev. Lane Simmons; daughter, Dr. Tera Simmons; sons Brandon (Danielle) Simmons and Todd Simmons; and her grandsons, Costner Simmons and Lausen Simmons; her sister, Teresa Bozeman of Fort Deposit; brother-n-law, Rex (Carol) Simmons; sister-n-law Debra (Sullivan) Woodall; and loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin Bozeman and Margie Herndon.

Serving as pallbearers were John Hall, Josh Simmons, Michael Smith, Paul Hendrix, Ricky Crysell, Willie Searight, and honorary pallbearer Sullivan Woodall.