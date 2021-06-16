Memorial Day traffic claims 7

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt in a six car pile-up on U.S. Interstate I-65 in Butler County, but seven lives were lost in Alabama over the Memorial Day weekend.

On Saturday, May 29, four lives were claimed when a vehicle left the roadway and entered Logan Martin Lake in Clair County. Two of those were children ages two and five.

In Shelby County, a two vehicle crash claimed one life. A driver in a one vehicle crash in Franklin County lost their life and a motorcyclist lost their life in a two vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated in a press release, “Investigating fatal crashes is one of the most difficult parts of a Trooper’s job. Sadly, this year we investigated a single-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of four loved ones at one time.”

ALEA’s Secretary Hal Taylor said. “Memorial Day weekend is only the beginning of the busy summer months, and each of us must do our part to make safety a priority on the water and the road.

“We will continue the agency’s mission of enhancing public safety and saving lives through the utilization of consolidated law enforcement efforts, sharing public safety practices, engaging in educational opportunities and taking the necessary steps to remove impaired drivers from Alabama’s roadways and waterways.”

Boating accidents were down considerably for 2021 as compared to 2020. Troopers experienced zero boating and non-boating fatalities, and investigated only two vessel crashes.

Between Saturday and Monday, Troopers issued 21 citations for Driving Under the Influence and five citations for Boating Under the Influence.