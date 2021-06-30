Big C’ Golf Tourney recap

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

On Friday, June 18, The ‘Big C’ Endowed Scholarship Tournament was held. It was the fourth of the tournaments that began in 2017.

Last year, it was not able to be held due to COVID. This year was very good.

Eighty golfers played, that is 20 teams. Eli Gold was the speaker for the reception. Also on Tee Number One of the Loblolly Course at Cambrian Ridge, he announced each golfers name before their first shot.

Needless to say, that was different. Also every team got a group picture with Eli. I was there to talk with Eli and the golfers.

I also want to mention Kathy Pickens, she took pictures of each team. Thank you Kathy.

Also Fred Marshall, of The Montgomery Independent, took pictures and will be writing a story about the tournament.

Ex-Alabama players playing in the tournament were Duffy Boles (1975), Jake Coker (2015), Kelly Callies (1977), Andy Gothard (1976), Johnny Dyess, (1981), and Russ Wood (1982).

Ex-players not playing were Fred Marshall (1971), Jim Bunch (1979), Lou Green (1978), William Davis (1978), and Roger Shultz (1990), swimmer Mike Currington (DNP), and Wrestling Manager Pat Bynum (1979).

The team with the low gross with 53 was Mitchell Stuckey, Reese Arnold, Clay Jackson and Rhett Pilkington. They are from Thomasville.

The team with lowest net was Jim Bob Horn, Trin Miller, Patrick Russell, and David Hancock. Horn and Miller work with the alumni office.

Closest to the pin on Loblolly was David Hancock. Closet to the pin on Sherling was Elizabeth Matthews.

Special guests were Karen Searcey, and Woody and Sally Searcey. Bill Searcey was a big part of this tournament.

Bill encouraged us to keep going on with this tournament. Sadly, Bill Searcey passed away on March 8 from cancer.

Bill was recognized at the reception. We will do this next year and shooting for June 10, 2022.