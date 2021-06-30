FDA cheerleaders bring home awards

The Fort Dale Academy JV and varsity cheer squads participated in the Alabama Independent School Association’s cheer camp June 21-24 at Troy University. The event was staffed by cheer professionals from the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA). Teams learned cheers and dances and had the opportunity to try-out for the UCA All-American team. Seniors could also try out for AISA All Stars. The varsity team won first place in the large squad sideline cheer competition, and the JV team received the improvement award. Pictured above are varsity squad members, front L-R: Molly Howard and Hannah Huggins; middle: Caroline Hartley, captain Emily Hartley (UCA All American), Lilly Boswell, and Mackenzie Turner (AISA All Star); back: Maire Scott, Kinley Woodard (UCA All American), Zoe Coon, Anna Son, Claire Hutson, and Kate Turner. Pictured at right are the varsity cheerleaders completing a pyramid. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)