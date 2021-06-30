G’ana School hosts summer youth camp

On June 7 – 9, Georgiana School held their 2021 summer youth basketball camp. Pictured above are participants of the camp. Head coach Kirk Norris said the camp was a success. “We had over 67 kids in attendance this year, the most we have ever had in the 13 years of camp,” said Norris. Pictured at right, clockwise, are Campers of the Week. From top left are Ava Casey Benson, Jaiviontae Butler, Ashton Feagin, and Ariel Williams. Champions in each group are listed to follow. Groups were split by age, NBA the oldest – SEC the youngest:

Campers of the Week: NBA – Ariel Williams, BIG 12 – Jaiviontae Butler, G-League – Ava Casey Benson, SEC – Ashton Feagin

Free Throw Champions: NBA – Nasir Cheatham, BIG 12 – Gabe Lewis, G-League – Brett Sanders, SEC – Bryson King

Hot Shot Champions: NBA – Fred Curry, BIG 12 – TJ Finklea, G-League – CJ Hall, SEC – Braxton Willis

Gotcha Champions: NBA – Jacobie Morgan, BIG 12 – Kollin Williams, G-League – CJ Hall, SEC – Braxton Willis

Also pictured below are the varsity boys’ team who competed at Auburn Team Camp on Thursday and Friday of June 10 and 11. Nasir Cheatham-Class of 2025 is pictured below at the Chris Paul – CP3 National Combine, in which he competed. (Photos submitted)