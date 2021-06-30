April 7, 1961 – June 19, 2021

Mr. James Charles Gipson BKA “Gipp the Alabama Hammer” departed this life on June 19, 2021. Visitation was held Friday, June 25, from 3 – 6 p.m. at Carter Rice & West Funeral Home, 10 Chalet Drive, Greenville, AL. The funeral service was held Saturday, June 26, at 12 noon at the Fort Deposit Complex, 260 Old Fort Road, Fort Deposit, AL.

James was born to the late Mr. Willie James and Willie Mae Gipson on April 7, 1961 in Greenville. He joined Antioch Methodist Church at an early age. He graduated from Greenville High School Class of 1978.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willie James Gipson; mother, Willie Mae Gipson; and sister, Lucinda Williams.

He leaves to cherish his memories: three children; one daughter, Shawana (Ron) Thomas, Montgomery; two sons, Demetrius Smith, Luverne, and Brandon Smith, Luverne,; two brothers, Otis (Evonne) Gipson, and Jerry Lee (Courtney) Gipson, all of Fort Deposit; three sisters, Lenitha (Dan) Wiley, Patrina (Walter) Fountain, both of Fort Deposit, and Pretressia Gipson, Montgomery; a longtime devoted friend, Linda Brown; eight grandchildren, Martavious, JT, Aaron, Kinston, Karson, Arianna, Watson and Jaylen; one son-in-law, Ron Thomas; two brothers-in-law, William Wiley and Walter Fountain; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.