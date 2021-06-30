Poole replaces Lovell on bench

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Butler County native Cleveland Poole was recently sworn in on Monday, June 21, to replace 2nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge Terri Bozeman Lovell.

He will preside over cases in Butler, Crenshaw, and Lowndes counties.

Lovell recently announced her retirement and will be the executive director for the Alabama Bar Association.

Poole is currently the Butler County Republican Party Chairman and said, “I’m excited about this new opportunity. I will work to maintain the public faith in our Justice System and tend to the caseload in a fair and timely manner.”

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl expressed his backing for Poole’s appointment, “I want to thank Governor Kay Ivey and her staff for their thorough interview process, as well as congratulate them on a great appointment.

“Cleve Poole is a man of honor, wisdom, and experience. It has been an absolute pleasure for me to work with him on the State Executive Committee, and I look forward to seeing his leadership qualities at work as Circuit Judge.

“The ALGOP and Second Congressional District GOP are proud of Judge Poole, and we’re excited about being able to continue to support him throughout his new endeavors.”

Second Congressional District GOP Chairman William Rayborn, a practicing lawyer in the 2nd Judicial Circuit, is excited about the appointment. “We have hit a homerun with Cleve Poole being our new Circuit Judge.

“Cleve will now take his brand of patience, resolve, problem solving, work ethic and approachability to the bench while serving the people of the area,” he said.

Poole was Vice-President of Administration for Pioneer Electric Cooperative, a position he held since 2005 and previously served as Vice-President of Corporate and Legal Affairs and General Council.

He is a lifelong member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Greenville and has served on several boards and committees in Greenville.

They include past Rotary Club president, Economic Development Board, Butler County Private School Foundation chairman and Butler County United Fund chairman.

Under the recently enacted law concerning appointed judges, Poole will serve until the 2024 elections