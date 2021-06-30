The Standard racks up 32 APA awards

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Standard recently brought home seven first place awards for the year 2020 in Division D from the Alabama Press Association banquet.

In first, second, and third place, The Standard racked up 32 total awards.

Division D is classified as a non-daily newspaper (publishing less than three days/week) with a total paid circulation of 3,000 or below.

From the editorial category, the first place awards include: Best Public Service, Community Covid Award,

Best Editorial, Best Business Story or Column, and Best Sports Photo.

From the advertising category, the first place awards include: Best Presentation of Online Advertising and Best In-Paper Promotion of Newspaper.

In addition, The Standard gathered 13 second place awards in the editorial and advertising categories.

From the editorial category, they include: General Excellence, Best Public Service, Online Breaking News Coverage, Best Headline, Best News Photo, Best Local Sports Column, Best Sports Single Event Story, Best Use of Photographs/Editorial Content, Best Lifestyle/Family Pages, and Best Newspaper Website.

From the advertising category, they include: Best Use of Humor, Best Original Creative Idea, and Best Classified Page or Section.

To complete the roundup of awards, The Standard, also brought home 12 third place winners in the editorial and advertising categories.

From the editorial category, they include: Most Improved, Best Sports Coverage, Best Local Economic Coverage, Best Local News Coverage, Best Layout and Design, Best Sports Feature Story, Best Production and Printing, Best Public Service, and FOI-First Amendment Award.

From the advertising category, they include: Best Classified Display Ad, Best In-Paper Promotion of Newspaper, and Best Single Ad 1/2 page and under, black and white.

Of all the first place awards, I am proudest of the second place award for General Excellence. That category encompasses every aspect of the paper from print, to design, to advertising/editorial/news content.

It shows The Greenville Standard is considered one of the top newspapers in our division.

Even though the year 2020 was a trying one, with the pandemic affecting all facets of family, business and government, we as community made this paper better.

At first, it was thought many newspapers across the country would simply dry up and fade away. And given, social media sites were a way for instant pieces of news, seas seemed truly rough for the newspaper trade.

What was found though, local newspapers still had their place and if anything else, they gained in popularity for being able to provide readers with detailed, relevant and reliable information.

As publisher and editor of The Greenville Standard, there is much thanks to give to our dedicated staff and the community as well.

All of the awards collected this year would not have been possible without a combined effort.

Locally owned and community committed is just not a catchy phrase. It is the guiding philosophy by which The Greenville Standard commits to the citizens of Butler and surrounding counties.

Thank you for your readership; with you we can build a better paper and community.

Our staff: Bruce Branum (publisher/editor), Mandy Foster (secretary/assistant), Jeanne K. Callen (photographer/writer), Mollie S. Waters (photographer/writer), Carolyn Griffin (writer), Danan Whiddon (writer), Ray Van Cor (photographer/writer), Shea Odom (photographer/writer), Annie Crenshaw (photographer/free-lance writer), Carter Anthony (writer),Pamala Nolan (photographer/free-lance writer,) April Richey (photographer/writer), Kristy Houston (bookkeeper/photographer/writer), and Josh Dewberry (composition and design).

Owners: Richard Branum and Annie Glenn Braden.