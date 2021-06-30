April 19, 1944 – June 23, 2021

Funeral service for Tim Stuart, 77, of Greenville was held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home with Minister Gayle Woodard and Chaplain Jason Simmons officiating. Burial followed at Ebenezer Cemetery in Greenville. The family received friends from 12 – 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Mr. Stuart passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 23.

He is survived by his wife of 47 1/2 years, Patsy Stuart; daughter, Laura Houston (Trent); son, Donnie Stuart (Laura); grandchildren, Bonnie, Jack Houston and Cierra, Hayley, and Danny Stuart and Josh and Ryan Stuart; daughter-in-law, Dawn Stuart; and several cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Stuart; parents, Griel and Bonnie Lou Stuart; and brother, Tom Stuart.

Pallbearers were Trent Houston, Jack Houston, Matthew Shell, Ken Houston, Mason Browder, and Jason Sellers.

Mr. Stuart loved watching movies and was an avid movie collector, especially westerns. He was also an avid gun collector. He also loved to cut grass and work out in the yard.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Sardis Baptist Church or Southern Care Hospice.