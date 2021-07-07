May 11, 1935 – June 27, 2021

Betty Jean Coleman, 86, a resident of Greenville, died at her home on Sunday, June 27, 2021. A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, July 3, at Fort Deposit United Methodist Church beginning at 2 p.m. with Reverend Dennis Carlson and Brother Jerry Coleman officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service. Dunklin Funeral Home announced.

Mrs. Coleman was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel O. Coleman, Jr.; daughter, Faith Lynn Coleman; son, Daniel O. Coleman, III; and parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. D. Waller.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Hollingshead, Carol Coleman, Gretchen Jackson and Betty Ruth Russell and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial can be made to the Fort Deposit First United Methodist Church Building Fund 110 Milner St., Fort Deposit, AL 36032.