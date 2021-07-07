LILLIE BELL THOMPSON PLANT

Sept. 6, 1946 – June 21, 2021

Lillie Bell (Peggy) Thompson Plant passed away June 21, 2021. She was born in Mobile, Sept 6, 1946. She graduated from Washington County High School in 1964. She was preceded in death by her husband Tommy. She was 74.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cope-Keahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

She is survived by her children: Lillian Snow, Marie Oswald, Luke Plant and Claude Plant; grandchildren, Charles Snow, Hope Etheridge, Kyle Plant, TJ Oswald, Luke Plant Jr, Lillybeth Oswald, Christina Plant, Jason Snow, Faeth Plant, Gracey and Lyli Myrick; and great grandchildren, Maddie, Josh, Bella, and Delilah Etheridge.