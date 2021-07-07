LUCILLE MARAMAN

Nov. 6, 1925 – June 28, 2021

Lucille Phelps Maraman, 95, peacefully passed away on June 28, 2021 in Georgiana. She was born Nov. 6, 1925 to Verge and Gertrude Phelps.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Kendall Maraman; sons, Kendall Maraman and Ned Maraman; daughters, Ann Whitehead and Swan Turner Maraman; sister, Doris Solomon; parents, Verge Lee Phelps and Gertrude Capps Phelps.

She is survived by her daughter, Renee Powell (Robert) of Greenville; sons, Dickey Maraman (Becky) of Andalusia and Melvin Maraman of Millbrook. She is also survived by 26 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at the First Baptist Church of Georgiana with Brother Allen Stevenson officiating. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery. The family received friends at the church from 2-3 p.m.

Pallbearers were Neal Maraman, Mark Maraman, Will Maraman, James Powell, Hayden Maraman and Ethan Maraman. Honorary were all other grandsons.

Mrs. Maraman was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Georgiana. She loved her family and friends with no limits. She also loved her home-place and mowing grass and watching the wildlife at her home. Mrs. Maraman will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and those fortunate enough to have crossed her path in life.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the First Baptist Church of Georgiana in her memory.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the loving caring staff of Georgiana Health and Rehab and to her special caregiver Sue Ellen Curry.