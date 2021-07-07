May 5, 1977 – June 21, 2021

Mr. Otis Lendell Grayson was born on May 5, 1977 in Marengo County, Alabama. After graduating from Marengo High in 1995, where he proudly led the school’s band as head drum major, he left the Dixons Mill, Sweetwater area to begin building his legacy but at the same time, valuing, cherishing, and remembering his roots in Marengo County. He did this by creating the hashtag 48made with 48 representing the county’s tag number and “made” honoring all family and friends who had a part in making him into the man he became.

Affectionately called Lendell while growing up in the 48, Otis was loved by many all across the state and known to provide hours of entertainment and shenanigans to make anyone laugh whether in person or on the well-known social media platform, FACEBOOK! However, through all the laughing and clowning, there was a serious side to Otis that loved people. He would often provide words of encouragement to many and was passionate about helping others pursue their life dreams. Otis was genuinely concerned about the well-being of all humanity and overcoming the negative trends of society that influenced people. Most of all, Otis loved and feared the Lord.

Otis was an educated man and obtained an Associate’s Degree in Office Administration, a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and a Master’s Degree in Professional Counseling, all from South University in Montgomery, Alabama. Otis also obtained a CDL from Franklin Driving College that led him on a 17 year truck driving career, mostly delivering fuel to gas stations. After nine years of full time truck driving, he began working for the Butler County Board of Education as a Job Transition Coach and drove trucks part-time at night and on the weekends. He was currently employed by the State of Alabama Department of Education and served as the Career Coach for Butler and Conecuh counties and formerly, Lowndes County. He was also a bus driver for Butler County School Systems.

He was a community oriented person that was involved in the following organizations while residing in Greenville: Butler County Civic League, Safe Harbor Board of Directors, Kiwanis Club of Greenville, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Alpha Eta Sigma Chapter, Montgomery, Alabama, where he served as Sigma Beta Club Director, Southside Baptist Church, where he was a part of the Student Ministry Committee, Transportation Committee and the Shepherd’s Table Feeding Ministry.

Otis was also the proud owner of OSG Consultant LLC, Commercial Hauling and Credentialing Services.

The Lord decided to take Otis away from his earthly home on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 5:13 A.M. at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.

He was preceded in death by his loving mother, Mrs. Nettie Nobles Lockett.

The fond memories of Otis will be cherished by: his wife of 19 years, Stephanie; children, Shayla, Rhian, and Roman; dad, Percy Lockett, Jr.; brother, Dexter (Donesha) Lockett; and nieces, Nariyah and Alaina.

Otis was blessed to be loved by the members of the Grayson, Harris, Nobles, Lockett, Mickles, Owens, and Lewis Families.