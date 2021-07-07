March 27, 1924 – June 27, 2021

Mrs. Ouida Miller Henderson Lide, 97, a resident of Selma, died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Vaughn Regional Medical Center. A graveside service was Wednesday, June 30, at Magnolia Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Dr. Jerry Light officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Ouida was born in Selma on March 27, 1924 to John Fredrick Miller, Jr. and Dorothy Rowell Miller. She graduated from Parrish High School in 1942 and Montevallo University in 1946, where she majored in Home Economics and received her teaching degree. She then moved to Greenville where she worked at the Butler County Extension Services. Ouida loved to tell stories about her days traveling the country roads of Butler County, most of which were dirt roads then and holding club meeting with ladies in rural Butler County.

Ouida taught school at W.O. Parmer Elementary School for several years and obtained her masters in Early Childhood Education from Auburn University of Montgomery at the age of 55. She then taught kindergarten at Baptist Hill Kindergarten until her retirement. She loved teaching and loved living in Greenville and her neighbors on Redbud Lane.

She married James Conrad “Buck” Henderson on October 20, 1948 and was married until his death on July 25, 1975. Ouida married Charles Cleveland Lide, Jr. in 1985 and moved to Selma. She is also preceded in death by Mr. Lide.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Frederick Miller, III. She is survived by her daughter, Dorothy “Dottie” Henderson Dawson and son-in-law, Riley H. Dawson, Jr. of Uriah; grandsons, Riley H. “Tripp” Dawson, III and Amanda of Atmore, and James Conrad “Buckie” Dawson, Sr. and Karla of Atmore; great-grandchildren, Riley Elizabeth Dawson, Mary-Clayton Dawson and James Conrad “Buck” Dawson, Jr. and several nieces, nephews and other family members.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the charity of one’s own choice.