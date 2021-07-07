Smith, Sean – Funeral services were held Saturday, June 26, 2021, from Lomax Auditorium at 1 p.m. Elder Timothy O’Neal, Pastor; burial followed in Pine Flat Cemetery, Forest Home,; Hudson Funeral Service directing.

He leaves to cherish his legacy a loving and devoted wife, Latisha “Tina” Smith; five children, Sean Smith Jr. of Dothan, Shannon (Seth) Sladky of Elba, Uriah Brown of Luverne, Chandler and Sterling Smith of Greenville; three God–children, Quashing McMeans, Armani McMeans and A ‘Darius Bowen; five sisters, Aundrea (Rufus) Shanklin of Montgomery, Angela (James) Rainwater of Electric, Torinda (Marvin) Daniels of Montgomery, Lakeysha Smith of Montgomery, Sandra Smith of Ft Walton, Fla.; two brothers, Kenneth (Inez) Smith of Phoenix, Ariz., and Willie Smith of Montgomery; mother and father-in-law, George (Amanda) McCurdy; five brother –in-laws; three sisters-in-law; seven aunts, Mae Gaffney, Betty Tyson, Jennifer Palmer all of Greenville, Callie Powell, Margaret Powell, Inez Scott and Catherine Owens of Pensacola, Fla.; two uncles, Spencer Powell of Birmingham, Howard Smith of Arizona; three devoted cousins, Cortney Harrison, Terrence (Tek) Carter, Gerald aka Florida Boy; eight devoted friends, Christopher “CD” Davidson, Rome, Archie “Jr” Simmons, Greg Cook, Cruz Boggan, Clarence McMeans, Woodrow, Chris “Moody” Taylor, and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.