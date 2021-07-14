DEWBERRY’S STEAKHOUSE COMING DOWNTON

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon announced last week that Dewberry’s Steakhouse is planning to utilize the old McMullan building on Government Street to open a restaurant in historic downtown Greenville.

He has indicated it is one of the largest things to happen in downtown Greenville in a long time. He also stated it will be at least a $750,000 investment.

The McMullan building was built in 1910 by J.S. McMullan and housed a wholesale grocery and building materials.

It has also served as part Hainje’s warehouse complex and was also utilized by Majors floor covering.

The establishment contains 17,000 square feet of floor space and has three floors and a basement.

The interior will be decorated with a 1920’s prohibition theme and may feature shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.

There will not be a distillery at the establishment, despite the indication of the artistic rendition. It is part of the prohibition theme of the restaurant.

Nearly 15 years ago, the building interior was designed to resemble a sheriff’s office for the filming of the movie ‘HoneyDripper’ which starred Danny Glover.

McLendon stated, “We got a family that’s interested in remodeling and fixing it up into a restaurant that will seat as many as 300 people.”

“It’s going to increase traffic downtown and that’s what we want because we still have people that don’t realize what goes on in downtown Greenville,” said Ann Judah, who owns Camellia City Bakery & Deli.

It has been stated the steakhouse may be open by December 2021 but prognostications put the opening in 2022.