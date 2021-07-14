Dec. 31, 1962 – June 29, 2021

Mrs. Linda Kay Brooks, 58, of McKenzie, passed away at her home on Tuesday June 29, 2021 surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her husband, James Flint Brooks; children, Jessica Kemp and Curtis Brooks (Melissa); grandchildren, Broxiel Kemp, Terrance Kemp Jr., Jaylen Stinson, Alyssa Bozeman, and twins Randy and Levi; brothers, Conrad Stinson, Earl Stinson, Griel Stinson, Bobby Stinson, and Arnold Stinson; sisters, Ann Adams, Sally Ann Stokes, Lois Norwood, and Merle Tolbert; several nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Lois Stinson; and sister, Elaine Eady.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. She liked to watch television, especially Days of Our Lives, Andy Griffith, and Little House on the Prairie. She enjoyed puzzle books. She loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed spending her time with them.