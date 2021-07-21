Belles get ready for World Series

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

After dominating the Alabama Dixie Belles State Softball Tournament by handily winning four straight games without a loss and outscoring their opponents 47-5, the Greenville Belles have been busy practicing for the Dixie World Series Softball Tournament and also fund raising for their trip.

Coach Rebecca Butts said of the fund raising efforts, “It’s just amazing. So many people and businesses have donated and we are so graciously thankful.”

There are 11 girls, ages 14-15, who will be making the trip to Moncks Corner, S.C., along with their coaches, parents, family, friends, and City of Greenville personnel.

There are nine other state teams participating in the World Series. They are Florida, Mississippi, South Carolina, Virginia, North Carolina, Louisiana, Tennessee, Georgia, and the host team from South Carolina.

It is a double elimination tournament and Greenville is scheduled to first face Tennessee on Saturday.

Four schools from across two counties are represented on Greenville’s team. From Butler County, Fort Dale Academy has six players, Greenville High School has three players; and from Crenshaw County, both Highland Home School and Brantley School have one player each represented.

The whole community has gathered behind these young ladies and has spoken of their excitement for the team.

They were invited to attend the Kiwanis Club of Greenville luncheon on Tuesday, July 20, and also a block party/parade was planned for Wednesday afternoon at 6:15 p.m. along a route around Confederate Park in downtown Greenville.

Greenville has had a long and successful affiliation with the Dixie organization, dating back five decades.

This team is one of only three Greenville teams to make it to the Dixie World Series in either softball or baseball.

The first two teams were both in 2016. The Greenville Dixie Boys 15U baseball team placed second in Dixie State Tournament and was invited to the Dixie World Series in Ozark where they made a good showing.

The Greenville Debs softball team won the 2016 Dixie State Tournament held in Greenville and were invited to Alexandria, La., for the Dixie World Series. They also played well.

Donations are still being accepted to help with expenses for the Greenville Belles. You can contact Trustmark Bank in Greenville (downtown branch) at 334-382-6623 or Rebecca Butts at 334-391-7698 for more information.

To follow are bios of each team player.

Alli Butts is the daughter of Jason and Rebecca Butts. She is 15 years old and attends Fort Dale Academy. Her hobbies are softball, basketball, volleyball and playing the piano. Before each game she always yells at her mother for good luck. She said of going to the World Series, “It shows me and our team what hard work means and how it pays off in the end.”

Emily Cauthen is the daughter of Alicia and Michael Cauthen. She is 14 years old and attends Fort Dale Academy. Her hobbies are playing sports. Before games as part of dressing she puts her socks on the same foot each time. She said of going to the World Series, “It means so much because I have always dreamed of this.”

Sy’Nya Edwards is the daughter of Veronica Edwards and Jarvis Harris. She is 14 years old and attends Greenville High School. Her hobbies are playing three different sports. Before games she puts her hat on a certain way and listens to a certain type of music. She said of going to the World Series, “I feel very excited to make it to State and win against Troy after some years.”

Madison Freeman is the daughter of Summer and Jeremy Freeman. She is 15 years old and attends Fort Dale Academy. Her hobbies are softball and volleyball. Before games she listens to certain “hype” songs with her dad. She said of going to the World Series, “It means that I have a new and amazing door opening up in my life.”

Ajaida Hardaway is the daughter of Lakiesha Rudolph. She is 14 years old and attends Greenville High School. Her hobbies are playing sports and sleeping. Before games she puts on her socks before anything and just sits down. She said of going to the World Series, “It means a lot to me. We worked hard to get here.”

Bailey Lambert is the daughter of Brent and Carrie Lambert. She is 14 years old and attends Fort Dale Academy. Her hobby is softball. Before games she eats a fried chicken wing every morning. She said of going to the World Series, “It is exciting and I hope we play well.”

Annah Parker Little is the daughter of Christy and Zack Little. She is 15 years old and attends Brantley School. Her hobby is softball. Before every game she put her right sock on first. She said of going to the World Series, “It means a lot to me. It’s probably the only one I’ve had to actually work and win to go to. All the ones I’ve been to at the beach for travel ball, we just had to sign up for.”

Brinkely Long is the daughter of Angie and Keith Long. She is 14 years old and attends Fort Dale Academy. Her hobbies are softball, basketball and volleyball. Before each game she always puts her sliding shorts, then socks, then pants, then shirt, then her belt. She said of going to the World Series, “It is a huge opportunity for me and my team.”

Lela Mansmann is the daughter of Amy and Christopher Mansmann. She is 14 years old and attends Highland Home School. Her hobbies are softball and volleyball. Before games she makes a team TikTok. She said of going to the World Series, “To me, it is a huge deal for us to be Alabama Dixie Belles Softball Champions! And, for us being able to go to the World Series is just an amazing opportunity.”

Layla McCall is the daughter of Latasha McCall. She is 14 years old and attends Greenville High School. Her hobbies are softball, basketball, and volleyball. Before games she likes to listen to songs to get her in a good mood. She said of going to the World Series, “To beat Troy and going to the World Series to play my favorite sports is something I always wanted to do.”

Lexi Reaves is the daughter of Amanda and Michael Reaves. She is 14 years old and attends Fort Dale Academy. Her hobby is softball. Before games she likes to listen to “Yeah” and “Like the ceiling can’t hold us.” She said of going to the World Series, “I am excited and proud to be one of the only Greenville teams to make it to the World Series.”