Crash on I65 claims one

From ALEA

A single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:25 a.m. Saturday, July 17, involving a 2009 GMC Sierra has claimed the life of a Maryland man.

The crash occurred when the Sierra, driven by Irvin Gustavo Aguierre Riviera, 21, of Katy, Texas, left the roadway, traveled into the median, and overturned.

The passenger, Jose Lorenzo Reyes, 69, of Columbia, Md., was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Reyes was transported to an area hospital for medical attention and later succumbed to his injuries. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 133 mile marker, approximately three miles north of the Greenville city limits.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.