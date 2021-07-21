Emergency need for all blood types

Blood donor turnout continues to decline during the summer months impacting the local blood supply as national blood shortages remain. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers urges the community to donate now.

Summer is always a slow time for blood donations, but LifeSouth reports this year is especially difficult as the need for blood to help patients in local hospitals increases.

Those who did not seek medical care during COVID-19, now need medical treatments, including blood transfusions. Traumas may also increase as travel resumes.

Our local hospitals rely on LifeSouth and LifeSouth blood donors to make sure blood is available before it is needed to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers and chronic illnesses.

LifeSouth supplies these hospitals and many more with 100% of their needed blood products. Give Local-Save Local.

It is a great time to become a blood donor and learn your blood type, or for regular blood donors to donate and bring a friend. All donors receive a thank you gift, and a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.

Those who received the COVID-19 vaccine, including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna, are eligible to donate blood if they are symptom free and feeling well at the time of donation.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health.

A photo ID is needed. LifeSouth’s donor centers are open seven days a week and are located in Montgomery, Opelika and Dothan. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in coming days.

For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.

Southside Baptist Church in Greenville will host a LifeSouth blood drive from 12 – 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 25.