Oct. 6 1939 – July 16, 2021

Mr. Joe Earl Bradford, 81, a resident of Greenville, died at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama on Friday, July 16, 2021. The funeral service was held Monday, July 19, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Mike Moses and Brother Andy McKeown officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Bradford was preceded in death by his son, Joe Earl Bradford, Jr.; grandson, Joe Earl Bradford, III; granddaughter, Brittany Ruth Bradford; parents, Bert W. and Ruth Williams Bradford; and brothers, Clyde L. Bradford and Harold W. Bradford.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Iris “Pat” Bradford; sons, David L. Bradford (Susan) and Kevin L. Bradford (Lynette); five granddaughters, thirteen great-grandchildren and two nieces.

Mr. Bradford was born October 6, 1939, in Memphis, Tenn. He served as a Southern Baptist Minister for about fifty years before retiring in 2018. He serviced churches in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida and Michigan.