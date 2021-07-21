Kiwanis Coaches Corner is Aug. 3

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy, Georgiana, Greenville High and McKenzie football programs will gather under one roof Tuesday, Aug. 3 for the Greenville Kiwanis Club’s annual Coaches.

The event will be held at Beeland Park and begins at 11:30 .a.m. The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC) is once again leading the organization, ticket reservations, and coordination of coaches and players.

The program this year will have a media event theme where coaches and players have an opportunity to share an overview of the upcoming season and answer a panel of submitted questions.

Selected players from each school will be present for introductions and to share career highlights.

Q94 will be on site for the Q&A portion of the event and broadcasting live.

Guests will have an opportunity meet the players and coaches and also to win door prizes from local businesses.

Tickets are available for $12 and include a tasty lunch provided by Bec Duncan from Nanny’s Fine Dining. For more information or to reserve a spot at this year’s event, contact the GACOC at 334-382-3251. The deadline to reserve a spot is July 30.