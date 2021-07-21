Kiwanis Coaches Corner is Aug. 3
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
The Fort Dale Academy, Georgiana, Greenville High and McKenzie football programs will gather under one roof Tuesday, Aug. 3 for the Greenville Kiwanis Club’s annual Coaches.
The event will be held at Beeland Park and begins at 11:30 .a.m. The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC) is once again leading the organization, ticket reservations, and coordination of coaches and players.
The program this year will have a media event theme where coaches and players have an opportunity to share an overview of the upcoming season and answer a panel of submitted questions.
Selected players from each school will be present for introductions and to share career highlights.
Q94 will be on site for the Q&A portion of the event and broadcasting live.
Guests will have an opportunity meet the players and coaches and also to win door prizes from local businesses.
Tickets are available for $12 and include a tasty lunch provided by Bec Duncan from Nanny’s Fine Dining. For more information or to reserve a spot at this year’s event, contact the GACOC at 334-382-3251. The deadline to reserve a spot is July 30.