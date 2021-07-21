THOMAS RAYMOND FOY

July 13, 1960 – July 12, 2021

Thomas Raymond, age 60 of Pine Apple, passed away on July 12, 2021 at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery. Graveside services were held for Thomas on Friday, July 16, at 11 a.m. at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Don Ball and Brother Bo Brogden officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in his honor.

Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Thomas R. M. Foy; step-father, Reverend Willie Crawford; brothers, George Thomas Foy and Barry Foy.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Foy Crawford of Pine Apple; sister, Kathy (Bo) Brogden of Georgiana; sisters-in-law, Denise Foy of Mobile and Trudy Foy of Pine Apple; daughters, Courtney (Anson) Howard of Spanish Fort, Whitney Foy of Mobile, Shelby (karl) Kobberstad of Norfolk Beach, Va.; sons, Shannon Foy of Mobile, Justin Foy of Mobile, and Josh Foy of Mobile; and grandchildren, Harrison Howard, Bennett Howard, Peyton Howard, Reagan Kobberstad, and Noah Kobberstand.

Thomas was born July 13, 1960 in Prichard, AL. He loved the outdoors and working in his shop. He enjoyed building bird houses and wood working. He will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Pallbearers were Wayne Wall, Chuck Owens, James Huggins, Anson Howard, Carl Kobberstad, and Bo Brogden.

