Wreck leads to arrest

From ALEA

CRENSHAW COUNTY – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation’s (SBI) Tactical Team arrested Richard Wayne Goodwin, 37, of Highland Home on two counts of Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident and two counts of Assault in the First Degree.

Goodwin was booked into the Crenshaw County Jail without bond.

The arrest was the result of a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:14 p.m. Saturday, June 26, where two juveniles were injured.

Goodwin was driving a Yamaha Rhino Utility Vehicle (UTV) on the shoulder of the roadway and attempted to cross the roadway and was struck by a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Andrew Guy Fulmer, 56, of New Brockton.

The Yamaha Rhino was flipped onto its side, ejecting Goodwin and both the 11 and 12-year-old passengers.

Both youths were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Goodwin fled the scene before first responders arrived.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 72 mile marker, in Crenshaw County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.