ACES hosts grassroots needs assessment

On Wednesday July 21, the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES) Butler County office hosted its annual Grassroots Needs Assessment Advisory Group meeting.

The advisory group is made up of local stakeholders and community partners. Advisory members discussed the results of targeted surveys in the areas of community resource and workforce development, agriculture, forestry and natural resources, 4-H and youth development, human nutrition, diet and health, and financial management.

Members provided additional feedback and further refined needs, issues or opportunities facing the citizens of Butler County. Members had an opportunity to meet some of the local and regional extension agents currently serving Butler County.

Some of the issues voiced at the meeting were: The need for more business options in the south end of Butler County, youth issues (mental health, animal science, career choice); soft skills training (professional communication, workplace self-management, interviewing skills); healthy living (physical activity, chronic disease management, healthy eating,); financial management (spending, credit, and debt management); and agriculture (more education for farmers and livestock producers).

The meeting was very informative. Many in the advisory group shared the same concerns. Everyone realized that working together in partnership with ACES and other local entities can make a big difference in our county. The programs they offer are very beneficial to the community.

Butler County Extension Coordinator Sharlean Briggs, said, “Although this meeting is sponsored by Butler County Extension office, the results of the needs assessment is an opportunity for stakeholders and community agencies to truly come together to meet the needs of Butler County citizens. As we partner to provide education and resources that improve lives, it is our sincere hope that the people of Butler County will take full advantage of the opportunities. If you would like more information about Extension programming opportunities, please contact our office at 334-382-5111.”

Advisory members included: county commissioner Allin Whittle; Dean LBW Greenville Campus Peige Josey; Crystal Nimmer representing the Butler County Commission for Economic Development; Bettdonna Mack with Greenville Nutrition Center; Chris Taylor with Butler County Juvenile Court; Mr. & Mrs. Taylor, Flying Basset Farms; Mr. & Mrs. Ward, Honey-Do Farms; Mr. & Mrs. Rogers representing Butler County Farmers Federation; Carolyn Griffin, community organizer; Phyllis Dantzler, NRCS-CD; Shari Lowery, local landowner; and Senia Powell, Macy Coker, and Deirdre Jackson, representing Butler County School District.