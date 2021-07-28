Belles have a big send off

After winning the Alabama Dixie Belles State Tournament on Sunday, July 11, the Greenville Belles had several send off activities around Greenville before attending the Dixie World Series in Moncks Corner, S.C., the weekend of July 24 and 25. They were first invited to the Kiwanis Club of Greenville luncheon to talk about their season on Tuesday, July 20. That afternoon, there was a block partly/parade held for the team in front of Greenville City Hall, where a large crowd gathered to cheer the girls on and congratulate them on their achievement and wish them good luck. They were later served a nice meal provided by Guardian Credit Union. Greenville Belles players and coaches are pictured parading on Commerce Street and in front of the Greenville Mural (Photo by Whitney Butts).