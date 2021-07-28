Belles knocked out of DWS

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

After dominating the Alabama Dixie Belle State Tournament, hopes were high for the Greenville Dixie Belles in the Dixie World Series to be held in Moncks Corner, S.C.

Funds were raised, uniforms secured, new bat bags gifted, supplies purchased, rooms booked, and travel plans made to make the opening ceremonies on Friday, July 23.

The girls and their entourage attended the opening ceremonies with nine other teams from the states of Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina with two teams, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Moncks Corner rolled out a well organized reception for the teams with four parachutists dropping onto the field to begin the announcement of teams.

After being announced, the teams were treated to dinner and activities on the event field. The activities included bouncy houses, a balloon artist, and two entertainers on stilts and dressed in clown type costumes.

The next morning, Greenville began play against Tennessee at 11:30 a.m. Tennessee was the visiting team and batted first. Greenville quickly set the first two batters down but the third batter knocked a homerun over the outfield fence and suddenly Greenville was behind 1-0.

Tennessee would add another run in the top of the fifth inning. Greenville got their first score in the bottom of that inning when Madison Freeman stroked a double and was batted in by Layla McCall when she hit a single.

Tennessee added two runs in the top of the seventh and Greenville was suddenly down 4-1. Greenville tried to make a comeback and had the bases loaded but their bats were quickly silenced and the runners were stranded.

Annah Parker Little was the only other Greenville player to record a hit, a single. She also pitched the entire seven innings and recorded nine strikeouts.

Greenville next faced Louisiana Sunday morning at 9 a.m. in the losers bracket. Greenville batted first and quickly scored a run.

They would add a run in the third inning but Louisiana answered with three runs and Greenville was once again behind 3-2.

Greenville added a run in both the fourth and fifth innings but that would be all of their scoring. Louisiana added two runs in the bottom and claimed the win 5-4.

Little pitched another strong seven innings, recording seven strikeouts. In batting, Greenville Belle Lela Mansmann had two singles and two RBI’s. Sy’Nya Edwards had a triple and an RBI. Lexi Reaves had a double and an RBI and Bailey Lambert had a single.

After the game Greenville coaches Zach Little and Rebecca Butts congratulated their team for keeping their heads up and fighting hard in both games.

They also thanked the supporters of the team who had made the trip to watch the girls play including families, friends, and City of Greenville personnel.