BESSIE IRENE CARTWRIGHT MOSELY

June 24, 1949 – July 19, 2021

Bessie Irene Cartwright Mosley, age 72 of Greenville, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 surrounded by love. Funeral services were held for Bessie on Friday, July 23, 2021 from the Chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Reverend Herbert Brown officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held one hour prior to service time.

Bessie was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Mosley; parents, Drayford and Nettie Cartwright; and nine siblings, Cynthia Hartin, Linda Faye, Judy Cartwright, Oneal Cartwright, Donald Cartwright, Walter Cartwright, Terry Cartwright, Ricky Cartwright, and Bettie Reeves.

She is survived by her amazing daughters, Rebecca (Marcus) Morrison of Lowndesboro, Regina (Clint) Coker of Greenville, Jennifer (Jamie) Thomas of Millbrook; grandsons, Kendrick Thomas of Millbrook, Foster Coker of Greenville, and Kirkland Thomas of Millbrook; granddaughters, Constance Reese of Highland Home, Shawnee Emenhizer of Wetumpka, Bailey Coker of Greenville, Shelby Fussell of Millbrook, and Kaitlynn Thomas of Millbrook; six great grandchildren; three siblings, Frances Basom, Jerry (Cindy) Cartwright, and Clarence (Corrine) Cartwright; and a host of nieces and nephews.

