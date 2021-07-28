JIMME M. FROST

March 13, 1926 – July 16, 2021

Graveside services for Mrs. Jimmie M. Frost were held Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from New Bethel Christian Church Cemetery, Greenville, at 11 a.m. Elder Tommie Means, officiated, Hudson Funeral Service directed.

Mrs. Jimmie Mae Frost was born March 13, 1926 to the late Mr. Louis Harrell and Mrs. Frances Porter-Harrell.

Like many in her family, she became a member of New Bethel Christian Church at an early age and spent her last days in the prayers of this ministry.

She departed from this life and entered eternal rest on July 16, 2021.

Mrs. Frost was preceded in death by her parents, and four brothers, McKinley Harrell, Winford Harrell, Fred Harrell, and Edward Harrell.

She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted great-niece, Vickie Harrell Tellis (Richard) and their two children, Kelsey and Chandler of McDonough, Ga.; great-nephew, Monte Harrell of Atlanta; great-niece, Katrina Harrell Roberson of Mobile; a special family member in Dianne Daniel Jones; and many other relatives and well-wishers.