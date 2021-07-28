Aug. 8, 1950 – July 18, 2021

Mrs. Sarah W. Johnson, 70, a resident of Greenville, transitioned on July 18, 2021. Visitation was held July 23 from 3 – 6 p.m. at Carter Rice & West Funeral Home, 10 Chalet Drive, Greenville, AL. Funeral Service was July 24 at 1 p.m. at Lomax Hannon Bible College, 725 S. Conecuh Street, Greenville, AL with Elder Jammie Thomas officiating.

Sarah was born on Aug. 8, 1950, to the late Mr. Roosevelt and Edither White. She was the youngest of six siblings, of which all five preceded her in death. She was blessed with two sons, Tracy N. Smith, who also preceded her death, and James C. Smith. Sarah met and later married Mr. Johnny Johnson on Dec. 22, 1981.

Sarah leaves to cherish her memory a devoted and loving husband Mr. Johnny Johnson; son, James C. Smith (Cynthia); Missionary Sister, Clara M. Thomas; three grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; Godson, Apostle Alvin Howard; half-brother, Jim Henry Smith; loving and devoted niece, Velma Boggan; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.