Feb. 25, 1957 – July 27, 2021

Mr. Lonnie Randall Holder, 64, of Greenville, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Johnson Funeral Home with Brother Eddie Holder officiating. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m.

He is survived by his children, Eric “Bobo” Holder (Amanda), Catherine “Cathy” Killebrew (Chris), and Michael “Pickle” Rodgers; grandchildren, Berit and Sarah Kellebrew, Kristin Edwards, Hannah Holder, Kaidyn Holder, and Allyson Holder; great-granddaughter, Kenadie Mount; brothers Eddie Holder (Edna) and Keith Holder (Catherine); sisters Rhea Holder, Rebecca Berringer (Bill), and Gloria Smith; other loved ones Mary Jo Holder and Donna Waller; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Hazel Holder; brothers, Earl Holder and Phillip Holder; and grandmother, Katie “Kinky” Lucretia Whitman, and grandfather, Lonnie Buward Whitman.