Aug. 16, 1942 – July 31, 2021

Mrs. Vel Dean Duke, 78, a resident of Luverne, died at Baptist South Medical Center on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The funeral service will be Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Greg Melvin officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow at Centenary Cemetery. The first visitation was Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Mrs. Duke’s home, 181 North Grove Ave., Luverne, AL 36046. The second visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m. at Dunklin Funeral Home.

Mrs. Duke was preceded in death by her parents; Willie Dempsey and Eubie Lee Faulk.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Halford (James), Debbie Holder, Melissa Knight (Pat) and Bobby Weaver (Amy); grandchildren, Carrie Lambert (Brent), Sherri Webb (Donnie), Michael Bell, Tony Bell, Amy Nungesser (Danny), Rebecca Steinberg Summers (Vinee), David Hodges Steinberg (Katie), Lanny Croley (Celeste), Andrew Croley, Josh Weaver and Zach Weaver; seventeen great-grandchildren continually added to her joy over the years; and sister, Willa Dean Owen.

Mrs. Duke was born on Aug. 16, 1942 in Crenshaw County, AL.

Dean was adored by most and immediately became everyone’s “Nanny”. She was loved and cherished by her family and friends.

Everyone that knew her, knows her love for Elvis Presley and that She was his biggest fan! So, in the words of Elvis Presley “I can’t help falling in love with you” We love you always.